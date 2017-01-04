WATCH: Men in car shoot at 2 others on street in broad daylight

- Monday was a dangerous day for two men standing outside on the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue.

At about 2:45pm, police say they were walking with a third man, none of whom have been identified, when a silver or tan Buick Lucerne sedan pulled up and that third man got in, through the right back door.

According to police, “Seconds later, numerous shots were fired from the passenger side front and rear windows.”

Those two intended targets ran for cover -- one running inside a store and the other running on Germantown Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

After the shooting, the car was seen heading north on Germantown Avenue and then onto the unit block of Wister Street.

The car is described as a newer model Buick Luceren sedan, silver or tan in color, with damage to the passenger side front and rear doors, possibly prior bullet holes.

If you recognize the car or anything about this case, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.