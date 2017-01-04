Police investigate sudden death of 8-year-old in Stratford

Authorities in Stratford, New Jersey, say they are investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Stratford Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the first block of Union Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for a report of an unresponsive person.

Police say an 8-year old female was transported to Kennedy Hospital - Stratford Division where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:15 p.m.

The investigation revealed that only family members were present at the time of the incident, ruling out the involvement of unknown individuals, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.