Police investigate sudden death of 8-year-old in Stratford

Posted:Jan 04 2017 03:56PM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 03:56PM EST

Stratford, NJ (WTXF) -
Authorities in Stratford, New Jersey, say they are investigating the sudden death of an 8-year-old girl. 
 
According to investigators, Stratford Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the first block of Union Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for a report of an unresponsive person.
 
Police say an 8-year old female was transported to Kennedy Hospital - Stratford Division where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:15 p.m. 
 
The investigation revealed that only family members were present at the time of the incident, ruling out the involvement of unknown individuals, according to police.
 
 The investigation remains ongoing.
 
 
App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories