TERRIFYING FOOTAGE: Boy dangles from ski lift chair

Sundance Resort, UT--Disturbing new footage shows a young boy dangling from a ski lift chair in Utah. The child was reportedly hanging on by the strap of his backpack.

"We all looked at each other in disbelief that we could not believe this was happening right in front of us," said witness Clint Ashmead.

Ashmead watched helplessly as a young boy dangled from the chair in front of him. The boy was hanging by a single strap of his backpack that was caught on the lift.

"We were all concerned not only that he could drop but that his backpack could be strangling him," Ashmead explained.

Crews immediately stopped the lift and ski patrol went into action.

"They came out with a big green pad to bring out underneath him if he fell," he explained.

More crews came working to get the boy as dozens of skiers and snowboarders watched

"They grabbed a very long ladder and brought it up to the lift and leaned it up to the chair lift-- steady the ladder and climbed up," Ashmead said.

Crews grabbed the boy by the arm. It all lasted about six minutes. The boy stayed calm and kicked off his skis right away after he was rescued. The boy got down safe and sound all thanks to ski patrol.

This marking the second time in a matter of weeks, a young skier's backpack got caught, leaving them dangling off a lift at Sundance.

But Ashmead says it's not the resort that's doing anything wrong.

"I don't see a correlation in the two incidences. I really don't other than the lack of education and awareness of the skier or the boarder," said said.