Suspect sought in Northeast Philadelphia bank robbery

- The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI say they are seeking the public's assistance to identify and locate a man in connection with an armed robbery.

It happened Monday at the BB&T Bank branch located at 12051 Knights Road.

According to police, around 3:18 p.m., the suspect entered the bank. Police say the suspect displayed a gun and demanded money from a teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the subject fled the area of the bank, according to police. He was last seen heading north on Knights Road, toward the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid to late 30s, approximately 5'8" tall, thin build, with a medium brown complexion, dark hair, and dark eyes.

He wore a black windbreaker jacket, khaki pants, and a black knit cap; his weapon was a black semi-automatic handgun.

This subject is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department. There is a reward for information leading to this subject's capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.