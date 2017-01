- Philadelphia police say a man was wounded in a shooting on the 200 block of E. Indiana Ave. in Fairhill.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot once in the forehead. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No word on arrests at this time.

