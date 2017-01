- A Pennsylvania woman celebrates a special milestone.

Marian Pysh celebrated her 106th birthday in front of crowd of 50 people at a senior living center in Lackawanna County yesterday.

The crowd sang happy birthday and shared stories.

Pysh also revealed her secret to her longevity.

"Take a walk every morning before breakfast, rain or shine, and you'll be fine," Pysh explained.

Pysh was born in 1911, more than a year before the sinking of the Titanic.