Wisconsin man arrested for allegedly locking woman in wooden box

MILWAUKEE – A Wisconsin man locked a woman inside a wooden box that he screwed shut after using a stun gun to subdue her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him, investigators allege.

The arrest report indicates the woman was locked up for no more than a day. The alleged kidnapping happened Dec. 28 and the suspect was arrested the next day, after the woman managed to escape from his home in Mosinee, about 175 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The Marathon County sheriff's office said Wednesday that 54-year-old Allen Jamroz of Mosinee was being held on $30,000 bail and faces felony kidnapping and sexual assault. He did not have an attorney listed and is scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday.

A detective's interview with the woman provides the details in Jamroz's arrest report:

