Water main break in Northeast Philly being repaired late into the night News Water main break in Northeast Philly being repaired late into the night Crews are working on repair a water main break on the 11000 block of Millbrook Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Water Department crews are working throughout the night to repair a water main break in this northeast Philly neighborhood. After more than four hours crews were able to shut it off but not before gushing water got into a half dozen homes.

"It was pretty bad,” said Doris Berrios as she showed us a picture taken from her home on Millbrook Road near Deer Path. Water didn't get inside her home but she's one of 50 residents who don't have water right now. Crews shut it off to make repairs. Her family bought bottled water to get them through the night.

"We got water and we're just waiting. Hopefully they'll turn the water on because I'm concerned about a shower," she said. She’s also concerned about her 91-year old grandmother who is homebound.

"She needs water cause she needs to be here all day. We can get out or use the bathroom at work but she's 91. We can't get her out into the cold," said Berrios.

PWD officials first said it was a 16-inch water main break but once they got to it they determined the break was on a smaller 8-inch main. It happened around 1:30 this afternoon. It took until 6pm to get it under control. Residents say the area where it happened has been covered with a metal plate since last spring.

"It started out as a little sink hole. Then it was a massive sink hole. By the time we got someone out it took months before the water company came out to check it," said Gerry Cortez. Neighbors whose homes sustained water damage are really upset but they're also concerned the weather could slow down repairs on their street.

"We're getting snow on top of all this. They need to move fast."

Officials hope to restore water by 11:30 tonight. Gas has also been shut off temporarily to the homes that water got inside.