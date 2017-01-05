Local non-profit makes difference for veterans News Local non-profit makes difference for veterans After close to a decade a main stay in Coatesville the Army Navy store is going out of business.

- After close to a decade a main stay in Coatesville is going out of business. The Army Navy store is set to close their doors.

While it is a loss for the community, the store closing is helping a local non-profit make a huge difference in the lives of area veterans.

David's Drive is a non-profit that was formed in memory of David Turner Jr. The 20-year-old worked at the Coatesville VA Medical Center. He loved helping vets, but died suddenly of a suspected heart arrhythmia. His family is now carrying out his vision and his mission.

Today, they delivered a truck full of brand new donated clothes to the VA. The Coatesville Army Navy Store is closing after more than 90 years, and the charity bought up the remaining inventory at a discount. They then donated everything to the VA to make sure the vets are warm and comfy this winter.

David's mom, Joy Turner, said,"Although we didn't have David long, I'd like to think he left a mark."

Ira Crawford, an Army vet knew David. He was quick to offer to help out today. Crawford knows first hand this act of kindness will go a long way.

"I can say for myself. I first came here in 2009 all I had was the clothes on my back."