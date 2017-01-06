Off-duty police officer seriously injured in crash

- An off-duty Toms River police officer was seriously injured after a crash, according authorities.

Police say on January 4th, The New Jersey State Police notified the Toms River Police Department of a serious crash involving one of their officers. 28-year-old Officer Brett Hansen was traveling on the Garden State Parkway in his personal vehicle near mile marker 90 when his vehicle collided with a large truck. He was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Officer Hansen, who has been assigned to the patrol division since being hired in August 2015, sustained life threatening injuries. He is being treated at a local medical facility and is expected to undergo numerous surgeries.

A crowdfunding site to assist the family will be set up in the near future. In the meantime, donations can be made to the “Brett Hansen Fund” Mailed to Toms River PBA #137, P.O. Box 5011, Toms River NJ 08754.