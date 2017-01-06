Police: Two Allentown officers struck during investigation

- Authorities say two Allentown police officers were struck during an investigation Friday afternoon.

According to police, the vehicle fled the scene and was located in the 100 Block of Sycamore Street and the suspect was located hiding a short distance from the vehicle. Investigators say he was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital and subsequently transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital Center – Cedar Crest for treatment of two gunshot wounds to the leg. The injuries are non-life-threatening, and the suspect is currently in stable condition. A third officer was injured during the pursuit.

