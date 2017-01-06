Police: Two Allentown officers struck during investigation
Posted:Jan 06 2017 04:59PM EST
Updated:Jan 06 2017 04:59PM EST
Allentown, Pa. (WTXF) - Authorities say two Allentown police officers were struck during an investigation Friday afternoon.
According to police, the vehicle fled the scene and was located in the 100 Block of Sycamore Street and the suspect was located hiding a short distance from the vehicle. Investigators say he was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital and subsequently transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital Center – Cedar Crest for treatment of two gunshot wounds to the leg. The injuries are non-life-threatening, and the suspect is currently in stable condition. A third officer was injured during the pursuit.
There is an active investigation on-going, as well as an internal review of the shooting incident. According to authorities, District Attorney Jim Martin has been apprised of the investigation, and is of the preliminary opinion that the discharge of weapons by the officers was justified. A final ruling will be made when the investigation is complete.