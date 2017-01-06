Lower Makefield Township police search for jewelry theft suspect News Lower Makefield Township police search for jewelry theft suspect His hat says nice but watch out this Santa is on the naughty list.

- Lower Makefield Township police say they are searching for a man accused of stealing jewelry dressed as Santa.

His hat says nice but watch out this Santa is on the naughty list.

It happened just days before Christmas at the Kohl's department store in Lower Makefield Township. But police say this bad Santa hit Kays in Oxford Valley Mall, too. He even appears to have cased Zales before moving on. One of the rings cops say Santa stole is worth at least 5 grand. Authorities want the disguised Grinch off the street.

"It's an unusual costume to where but because of the holiday season nobody was suspicious of him," said Lower Makefield Township Police Department Captain Robert Lewis.

Local shoppers like Jason McKee say the Santa get up is something new but the heist is ages old.

"People nowadays they'll do whatever they can to make money so if it's dressing up like Santa Claus to steal jewelry that doesn't surprise me," he said.

If you recognize the suspect, please call the non emergency police line at 215-949- 1000