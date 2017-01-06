Travelers talk airport security after deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport News Travelers talk airport security after deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport Travelers are talking airport security after the deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"If people want to do harm they're going to find a way to do harm," said Anne Oreskovich. People landing at Philadelphia International Airport tonight were still thinking of the deadly shooting that happened in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale Airport. Making airports safer was without a doubt on their minds.

"I think maybe making sure that weapons don't find their way into people's hands that aren't emotionally equipped to use them properly might be a better way to go," said Oreskovich. Russ Brick and his family had just flown in from Fort Meyers Florida. He's not sure whether more security measures and check points will prevent something like this.

"At some point where does it end? You do it here then it happens out front or when you're waiting in a big line for a taxi like in New York or something. Like at some point there's only so much they can do," said Brick.

The suspected gunman identified as Estoban Santiago reportedly removed a gun from his checked luggage after he picked it up from baggage claim, loaded it in a bathroom, came out and opened fire. Terrorism expert Jack Tomarchio says officials will have to think about creating security zones for passengers getting off the plane.

"The issue is again how deep do you have security zones? Do you have security zones pushed out a mile from the airport as you come out and you've got to go through TSA screening as you take your bags?" said Tomarchio. He says officials also need to think from the perspective of an attacker when looking at new security measures.

"We have to be creative. We have to use technology and intelligence to look for people that would be shooters and look for people that are doing things that are out of the ordinary. We have to look at psychological profiling," said Tomarchio.