Snow ending in Philadelphia, later for South Jersey and Delaware

- The end is finally in sight for this Saturday of snow. Late afternoon, the radar almost looks clear green to the west of the Delaware River, and purple meaning snow to the east. Click it for more graphics and pictures.

Be careful out there despite the end of the snow, which was the light fluffy kind. The temperature will not go above freezing for days, so anything outside that's wet will ice over. Be prepared for slick roads, and icy steps, driveways, sidewalks and other untreated surfaces.

Philadelphia got about 2 inches of snow. The general rule was the more near the shore, and less inland.

FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams said the snow would move from the south to the north, and end from west to east.

This is the breakdown:

Look for up to 9 inches, 10 in isolated areas, down the shore. Saturday morning, it was coming down from ½ inch to 1 inch an hour. The snow down the shore should be ending by 7pm. There is a Winter Storm Warning and speed limits on the Garden State Parkway have been reduced in South Jersey.

Cape May County Public Works crews started salting bridges at 5:30am, and salting and plowing roads by 6. They’ll be out until roads are clear. Wind gusts have caused drifting and some black ice has formed on the roads. The Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed all weekend. The Cape May, Wildwood Crest, Woodbine and Upper Township library branches are closed for the rest of Saturday. Other libraries are open. The Cape May County Animal Shelter is closed to the public on Saturday.

Atlantic County is preparing for significant snowfall. Public work crews are re-salting roadways. Officials urge drivers to use caution and stay well behind salt trucks and snow plows. When shoveling driveways, place snow on the “down” street side, to the left of the driveway when facing it from the street.

WEATHER ALERTS: Watches, warnings, advisories by county

Delaware could get hit the hardest. Gov. Jack Markell has issued a Limited State of Emergency and Level 1 Driving Warning for Sussex County. That means means that any person operating a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways must exercise extra caution. All nonessential employees, public and private, are encouraged not to operate a motor vehicle unless there is a significant safety, health, or business reason to do so. See below for the complete text.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest updates this winter

Interior South Jersey and Central Delaware should get 4-6 inches. Those areas are now under a Winter Weather Warning.

FAA ground stop in effect for flights departing to #PHLairport due to winter weather. Check flight status with your carrier. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 7, 2017

There is low visibility all over, including Philadelphia International Airport and Atlantic City International Airport. Check with your airline before heading out.

Around Philadelphia, about 2 inches fell, ending at about 4pm. There is also Winter Weather Advisory.

The Philadelphia Streets Department announced it has deployed 90 trucks to salt primary and secondary roads throughout the city. One of those trucks is specifically dedicated to the Sports Complex area, where crowds are expected for the Flyers at 1pm and Villanova men's basketball game at 7pm. There are 50,000 tons of salt available. Also, Saturday’s sanitation pickup will go on as scheduled for neighborhoods with regular Friday pick-up, delayed one day by the New Year's holiday.

Further north and west of the city, it should be ending by 1-2pm.

The Poconos will have flurries, and the Lehigh Valley will have a coating to an inch, ending at about 2pm.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 29 App for the latest news and weather

To our north, a crash involving as many as 20 vehicles closed a section of a Connecticut highway as heavy snow fell. The pileup on I-91 in Middletown Saturday afternoon involved at least three tractor-trailers. No serious injuries were reported.

Up to 8 inches of snow were expected in parts of Connecticut, but areas along the southeastern Massachusetts coast could get 1 to 2 feet before the storm moves away later Saturday.

Blizzard conditions were reported on Cape Cod and Plymouth County. Officials warned people to stay off the roads as the heavy snow and gusty winds were expected to reduce visibility to near zero.

Officials at Boston's Logan International Airport urged travelers to check with their airlines and numerous flights were canceled or delayed.

We mentioned the snow coming from the south. DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- A winter storm blanketed parts of North Carolina and Virginia with snow Saturday as its slow march across the Southeast grounded flights and left roads icy and impassible. The National Weather Service said North Carolina cities including Burlington, Greensboro and Roxboro had received eight inches or more of snow, while sleet and ice were making roads treacherous in Raleigh and areas southeast. Next on the storm's path was southeast Virginia, where several inches had already fallen in some places. Snow accumulation could approach one foot in some places. North Carolina's governor said the weather had caused 260 traffic accidents by 6am and urged people to stay off the roads. Meanwhile, Duke Energy reported more than 21,000 outages in the Carolinas, with many in the Charlotte area. "If I tell you anything it would be stay home," said Gov. Roy Cooper, describing North Carolina roads as "treacherous." "Do not go out and drive on the roads unless you absolutely have to." In Cornelius, north of Charlotte, Matt Thomas said he used a ruler to measure nearly 6 inches of snow and sleet that had piled up on the back of his pickup truck. He said his wife stocked up on groceries, and he planned to spend the weekend at home enjoying the snow and watching television. A plow had made a pass through his neighborhood, but the road still looked slippery. "The sleet started first, so there's definitely a layer of ice under the snow," he said by phone. "I'm staying home." A blizzard warning for southeast Virginia accompanied forecasts of high winds and up to nine inches of snow there. The National Weather Service had already measured nearly 6 inches of snow at its post in Wakefield on Saturday. But even with snow already coating Virginia Beach roads Saturday, diners and staff made it to the popular breakfast spot Citrus. "When there's bad weather, people come out," manager Tara Junke said. "I've worked in restaurants for 20 years in Hampton Roads and we've never shut down for snow." Chris Turner, 58, a health care analyst sitting at the counter with a mug of tea, said he drove seven miles to his usual breakfast spot, aided by four-wheel drive. "It's fun to enjoy mother nature in all her glory," he said. "I'd rather be out. I can't stay at home." The website for Norfolk International Airport in Virginia showed that every arriving flight had been cancelled for Saturday, along with most departing flights. North Carolina airports including those in Charlotte and Raleigh also reported cancellations and urged travelers to check with their carrier. To the north, Delaware declared a state of emergency for Sussex County in the southern part of the state. States of emergency were also declared in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas. One fatality -- a man whose pickup truck went off a snow-slickened Kentucky road Thursday -- has been reported. But the winter road mess caused hundreds of fender benders and other non-injury crashes, some involving school buses, on Nashville, Tennessee, roads Friday. Several crashes were reported in Chattanooga in the eastern part of the state. One to 3 inches of snow fell across northern Georgia before tapering off Saturday morning. Though rain and freezing rain fell at times in Atlanta, its workers, schools and companies dismissed early Friday, avoiding the epic snowstorm traffic jam of January 2014 that stranded motorists in cars on interstates. Some took to sledding in snow-coated northern Atlanta suburbs and in Tennessee. Lauren Rathbone, manager of Public Hardware in Durham, North Carolina, said the store sold out of more than 100 sleds Friday, along with bags and bags of ice melt to treat driveways and walks.

-----