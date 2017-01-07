Snow ending in Philadelphia, later for South Jersey and Delaware

(WTXF/AP) - The end is finally in sight for this Saturday of snow. Late afternoon, the radar almost looks clear green to the west of the Delaware River, and purple meaning snow to the east. Click it for more graphics and pictures.
Be careful out there despite the end of the snow, which was the light fluffy kind. The temperature will not go above freezing for days, so anything outside that's wet will ice over. Be prepared for slick roads, and icy steps, driveways, sidewalks and other untreated surfaces.
Philadelphia got about 2 inches of snow. The general rule was the more near the shore, and less inland.
FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams said the snow would move from the south to the north, and end from west to east.
This is the breakdown:
Look for up to 9 inches, 10 in isolated areas, down the shore. Saturday morning, it was coming down from ½ inch to 1 inch an hour. The snow down the shore should be ending by 7pm. There is a Winter Storm Warning and speed limits on the Garden State Parkway have been reduced in South Jersey.
Cape May County Public Works crews started salting bridges at 5:30am, and salting and plowing roads by 6. They’ll be out until roads are clear. Wind gusts have caused drifting and some black ice has formed on the roads. The Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed all weekend. The Cape May, Wildwood Crest, Woodbine and Upper Township library branches are closed for the rest of Saturday. Other libraries are open. The Cape May County Animal Shelter is closed to the public on Saturday.
Atlantic County is preparing for significant snowfall. Public work crews are re-salting roadways. Officials urge drivers to use caution and stay well behind salt trucks and snow plows. When shoveling driveways, place snow on the “down” street side, to the left of the driveway when facing it from the street.
Delaware could get hit the hardest. Gov. Jack Markell has issued a Limited State of Emergency and Level 1 Driving Warning for Sussex County. That means means that any person operating a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways must exercise extra caution. All nonessential employees, public and private, are encouraged not to operate a motor vehicle unless there is a significant safety, health, or business reason to do so. See below for the complete text.
Interior South Jersey and Central Delaware should get 4-6 inches. Those areas are now under a Winter Weather Warning.
There is low visibility all over, including Philadelphia International Airport and Atlantic City International Airport. Check with your airline before heading out.
Around Philadelphia, about 2 inches fell, ending at about 4pm. There is also Winter Weather Advisory.
The Philadelphia Streets Department announced it has deployed 90 trucks to salt primary and secondary roads throughout the city. One of those trucks is specifically dedicated to the Sports Complex area, where crowds are expected for the Flyers at 1pm and Villanova men's basketball game at 7pm. There are 50,000 tons of salt available. Also, Saturday’s sanitation pickup will go on as scheduled for neighborhoods with regular Friday pick-up, delayed one day by the New Year's holiday.
Further north and west of the city, it should be ending by 1-2pm.
The Poconos will have flurries, and the Lehigh Valley will have a coating to an inch, ending at about 2pm.
To our north, a crash involving as many as 20 vehicles closed a section of a Connecticut highway as heavy snow fell. The pileup on I-91 in Middletown Saturday afternoon involved at least three tractor-trailers. No serious injuries were reported.
Full text of Delaware Gov. Markell's executive order:
DECLARATION OF A LIMITED STATE OF EMERGENCY AND LEVEL I DRIVING WARNING FOR SUSSEX COUNTY DUE TO A SEVERE WINTER STORM
WHEREAS, a winter storm with projected snowfall accumulations of 6 or more inches is expected to occur in Sussex County beginning in the early morning of Saturday, January 7, 2017; and
WHEREAS, the projected snowfall is expected to be accompanied by heavy winds, which may result in hazardous driving conditions and may result in additional public safety responses;
NOW THEREFORE, I, JACK A. MARKELL, pursuant to Title 20, Chapter 31 of the Delaware Code, do hereby declare a Limited State of Emergency for Sussex County, Delaware. This State of Emergency will be effective as of Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EST, and shall continue until terminated as provided under state law. Along with such other actions authorized by Title 20, Chapter 31 of the Delaware Code, I specifically direct and authorize:
1. All departments and agencies of the State of Delaware shall assist in response and recovery activities, as directed by and in coordination with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), in consultation with the Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS), necessary in those areas affected by the storm.
2. As of Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. E.S.T., and until further notice, a Level 1 Driving Warning is in effect in Sussex County. Any person operating a motor vehicle shall exercise extra caution in the operation of that vehicle for the duration of the emergency. Nonessential employees, regardless of whether employed by a public or private entity, are encouraged not to operate a motor vehicle for the duration of the emergency, unless there is a significant safety, health or business reason to do so. State and local officials are directed to remove abandoned vehicles from roads in affected areas at the expense of the vehicle owner.
3. I authorize the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and the Delaware State Police, in consultation with DEMA and the Secretary of DSHS, to order such bridge and road closures as necessary to protect the health and safety of the public.
4. The Delaware National Guard shall take precautionary or responsive actions directed by the Director of DEMA, in consultation with the Secretary of DSHS, upon request by local authorities.
5. I authorize the Director of DEMA, in consultation with the Secretary of DSHS and to the extent it is necessary, to activate the State Emergency Operations Plan and cooperate with federal entities in making applications, if necessary, for relief and assistance for those towns and communities adversely affected by the winter storm, pursuant to the State Emergency Operations Plan of the State of Delaware and any potentially applicable federal disaster or emergency relief laws, including, but not limited to, the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The director of DEMA, or his designee, shall be the Governor’s Authorized Representative with respect to interaction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
6. I reserve the right to take or direct state or local authorities to take, without issuance of further written order, any other necessary actions authorized by Title 20, Chapter 31 of the Delaware Code to respond to this emergency.
APPROVED this 7th day of January, 2017, at 6:45 a.m.