Charges coming after 5 killed, 6 wounded in airport shooting

- Law enforcement officials say the gunman in a deadly Florida airport shooting had a semi-automatic handgun, and they expect to release charges against him, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say Army veteran Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, killed five and wounded six Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

At a news conference Saturday, a day after the attack, the FBI said it had interviewed the suspect's family.

Local and federal officials also said at the news conference that they believe he came to Fort Lauderdale specifically to carry out the attack, though they had not uncovered any triggers for it in their investigation. They say they still believe the shooter acted alone and that they have several critical leads.

No official list of the victims has been released, but loved ones have started to talk about them to news outlets.

Ogla Woltering, a devout Catholic woman who lived in Georgia was among them, according to her church. The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration said the native English woman who had long lived in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta "was so charming, calling everybody `Lovey' or `Love' in her unmistakable British accent." A fellow parishioner says she and her husband, Ralph, were "the life of the party." The church said, "Her life revolved around her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and hundreds of extended family at Transfiguration."

The sister of an Iowa man says he was among those killed. Elizabeth Oehme-Miller told The Associated Press by phone Saturday that her brother, 57-year-old Michael Oehme, was killed and her brother's wife, Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and expected to recover. Oehme-Miller said the couple was in Fort Lauderdale getting ready for a Caribbean cruise that was supposed to start Saturday. She says they were frequent travelers who loved cruises and were happy to be headed on another one. Oehme-Miller says another family member is flying to Fort Lauderdale to help Kari Oehme return home to Council Bluffs, which is right across the state border from Omaha, Nebraska.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says three of the wounded are in good condition, and three are in intensive care.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal at 5am Saturday, although many flights are canceled or delayed. Local media reported long lines of passengers were forming outside terminals.

Airport officials also say they're trying to match more than 20,000 bags and personal items with their owners. Authorities say it is a complex and time-consuming process.