Cold enough to freeze fountains in Saint Peter's Square News Cold enough to freeze fountains in Saint Peter's Square We're told they're praying for warmer weather at The Vatican.

- We’re told they’re praying for warmer weather at The Vatican.

How cold is it? Enough to freeze fountains in Saint Peter's Square.

The freezing temperatures and wind are making much of Italy feel more like Alaska.

Wind and snow have hit much of the central and southern part of the country, and they’re not used to it.

Still, it does make for some pretty picture-taking.