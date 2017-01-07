Snow blamed for 20-vehicle Connecticut highway crash [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Connecticut State Police News Snow blamed for 20-vehicle Connecticut crash A crash involving as many as 20 vehicles caused a five-mile section of a Connecticut highway to close.

- A crash involving as many as 20 vehicles caused a five-mile section of a Connecticut highway to close.

The pileup on Interstate 91 in Middletown -- between Hartford and New Haven -- happened Saturday afternoon as heavy snow fell and involved at least three tractor-trailers.

Fuel tanks from at least two trucks ruptured, causing diesel fuel to spill onto the highway.

It's unclear when the highway will re-open. Luckily, there were no reports of serious injuries.

Officials are warning people to stay off roads as heavy snow and gusty winds reduce visibility and create hazardous conditions.

Up to 8 inches of snow were expected in parts of Connecticut, but areas along the southeastern Massachusetts coast could get 1 to 2 feet before the storm moves away later Saturday.

Blizzard conditions were reported on Cape Cod and Plymouth County. Officials warned people to stay off the roads as the heavy snow and gusty winds were expected to reduce visibility to near zero.

Officials at Boston's Logan International Airport urged travelers to check with their airlines and numerous flights were canceled or delayed.