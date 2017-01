- On Saturday, a New Jersey police officer was caught on camera in the best way.

During the snowy Saturday in Camden, officer Maria Holmes was seen sledding with children. The scene was captured on video and shared on the Camden County police department's Twitter page.

Officer Maria Holmes having fun with kids today showing off her sledding skills! pic.twitter.com/3GzQj2ksiC — Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) January 7, 2017

Holmes is a Camden County police officer.