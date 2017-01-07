Clean-up crews tackle slippery roads after Saturday snowfall at the Jersey Shore News Snow impacts Jersey shore roads Roads were slippery after Saturday's snowfall near the Jersey shore, but that didn't stop people from driving.

Fox 29's Sabina Kuriakose went to Somers Point, New Jersey to see the weather's impact. On the drive down, cars were seen off to the side of the road.

Drivers took it slow, but were heavily present on the highway.

"It was really bad today," said local mailman Mike O'Brien. "The snow and the ice started to build up in the roads and trucks started to slip. You just had to take it really slow."

Plows were already out to battle the snow in the early evening. Drivers are advised to drive slowly especially as ice is expected to build up overnight.