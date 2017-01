Police arrest man wanted in connection with June shooting News Police arrest man wanted in connection with June shooting Police say a wild house party led them to the arrest of a violent criminal.

Tiki Smack, 19, was arrested Friday night after police responded to shots fired at a house party.

According to police, no one was injured.

While police were investigating the scene, Smack arrived at the house.

Police recognized Smack as he was wanted in connection with a shooting of a 19-year-old back in June.

Smack is expected to be facing a long list of charges on Saturday night, police say.