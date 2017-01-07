Woman who had cancerous foot amputated keeps foot

(INSIDE EDITION) -- When Kristi Loyall told her doctor she wanted to keep her foot, he thought she was joking.

In 2011, 25-year-old Loyall noticed that her pinky toe was going numb and after numerous doctors' visits and surgery to have a bump removed from her foot, doctors told her she had cancer in her foot and lower leg in April.

She’d have to have it amputated just a week later and asked her doctor if she could get her foot back.

"The doctor thought I was joking but I was serious and was like ‘No, I really do want it back,’” Loyall told InsideEdition.com.

And a month later, she was able to pick up her foot in a red bio-hazard bag from the hospital.

She decided to send the foot to a "Skulls Unlimited", which de-fleshes and articulates bones, and just four months later she had her foot as a keepsake.

“I was really happy I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Loyall said. “My cousins friend had the idea of starting an Instagram and I thought it was brilliant idea.”

Her Instagram “@onefootwander" was then born.