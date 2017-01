Georgia Tech swim team relays in the snow News Georgia Tech swim team relays in the snow After the Georgia Tech swim team was snowed in and couldn't make a meet on Saturday, the team relayed in the snow at the hotel.

The meet was supposed to be at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. A winter weather advisory was in place on Saturday, calling for snow and high winds.

Teammate Aidan Pastel shared the video on Twitter page, where it quickly took off.