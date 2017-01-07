Major apartment complex fire leaves 50 homeless News Authorities respond to 3-alarm fire in Gloucester Twp A fire at a South Jersey apartment complex spread to other buildings before firefighters were able to get it out. Now, about 50 people are out of their homes.

Gloucester Township police say it started at about 9:45pm Saturday in the Lakeview Apartment Complex. That’s on Lower Landing Road in Blackwood.

They say officers found “heavy fire conditions coming from building 72 which began spreading to adjoining apartment buildings.”

Officers had to force their way inside several fire-engulfed apartment units and evacuate “numerous adults and children” from heavy smoke conditions.

It took firefighters from Blackwood, Chews Landing, Blenheim, Glendora, Erial, Pine Hill, Hi-Nella, and Deptford working together to extinguish the fire. It was placed under control well past midnight.

No apartment residents were injured, but a police officer did suffer a minor injury.

The Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management, Camden County’s OEM, and the American Red Cross were on hand, helping the dozens displaced.

The Gloucester Township Investigations Bureau and Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Investigation Team investigated, and their preliminary report is that the cause of the fire was accidental.