Snow gone, freezing temperatures staying a few more days

The snow is gone but the freezing cold temperatures are here to stay a while. Watch out for anything that looks wet because it could be black ice.

Sunday morning, our entire region started with temperatures in the teens, except for Mt. Pocono, which stayed in the single digits.

As for the wind chill, the highest the FOX 29 Weather Authority could find just before 9am in Wildwood at 4. It felt like zero degrees for most of us.

Sunday’s high temperatures will only reach the mid 20s. Philadelphia can expect 24.

Watch for icy patches around Philadelphia and down the shore. The Lehigh Valley should be mostly dry.

Sunday night’s lows will be dangerously cold. It’ll be a mix between the single and double digits, depending where you are. Philadelphia’s low is expected to be 12.

Monday’s highs will stay in the 20s, so don’t expect any thawing. Tuesday, we should finally go above freezing and reach 39.

Then, Wednesday through Friday may make it up to the 50s. That’ll help melt the snow and ice.

Ocean View, Delaware, got the most snow: 13.5 inches. Lewes followed with 10 inches. Port Norris, New Jersey, also got 10 inches.

In Pennsylvania, Morrisville and Ridley Park tied with 4.5 inches. Philadelphia officially got 3 inches at the airport.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- The first big snowstorm of the year in the Northeast dumped more than a foot of snow in areas of southern New England after leaving a glaze of ice and snow and bitterly cold temperatures across the South. Below freezing temperatures persisted throughout much of the eastern U.S. on Sunday.

Three deaths have been blamed on the storm in Virginia, Georgia and Kentucky with officials saying they were caused by roads made slick by ice. Other traffic deaths are being investigated to determine if weather played a factor.

The National Weather Service said 19.5 inches of snow fell on East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, about 30 miles south of Boston, with areas of Rhode Island reporting a foot of snow, and up to 10 inches of snow falling in parts of Connecticut.

The storm was pulling out into the Atlantic Ocean and forecasters said Sunday morning the snow should be winding down.

The ice and snow caused thousands of wrecks and other problems. In Mississippi, a former governor was hospitalized after he slipped and fell on his icy driveway. At least seven locations in North Carolina reported 10 inches of snow as the storm entered the state on Saturday, and blizzard conditions occurred in southeast Virginia.

Flights were cancelled at several airports and long lines were reported at many supermarkets and hardware stores where residents were scooping up snow blowers and supplies such as ice melt and windshield wiper fluid.

Bitter cold was expected in the wake of the storm. The Weather Service said the low in Greensboro, North Carolina, could dip to zero or below on Monday morning -- marking only the 15th time in 113 years of records it has gotten that cold.

Schools in the South were already cancelling classes Monday because of lingering ice on roads or the unusual cold. Many places in North Carolina aren't forecast to get above freezing until Tuesday afternoon.

In Portland, Oregon, two basketball games fell victim to approaching severe winter weather. The NBA game between the Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons, scheduled for Saturday night, was postponed and moved to Sunday. No. 5 Gonzaga's scheduled men's basketball game at Portland also was postponed, although no makeup date was announced.

On the West Coast, temperatures were unusually warm, with forecasters warning about mudslides as heavy rain falls on mountainsides full of snow.

In Mississippi, a family spokesman said 93-year-old former Gov. William Winter was expected to recover, but remained in serious condition after suffering a concussion when he fell on the steep, icy driveway of his Jackson home.