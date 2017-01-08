'No Pants' subway riders to donate clothes to charities

- A warning for SEPTA subway riders: Some of your fellow commuters are gearing up to show some skin despite the Arctic temperatures, as Philadelphia readies for the annual "No Pants" ride.

There’s no need to be alarmed, but you’ll likely get more than you want to see.

The No Pants ride started in New York City in 2002 with a just a handful of people and has blossomed into a worldwide movement involving thousands.

One rule, though, is you must keep your underwear on.

No Pants rides are scheduled Sunday in about 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.

The event was started by Improv Everywhere, a comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places. The goal is not to offend, but to make people laugh – probably the fully-clothed riders.

Philadelphia's version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service, and they ask folks to bring an article of clothing to donate.

Sunday's highs are in the low 20s, but it will feel more like single digits.