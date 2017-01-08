Coast Guard rescues 2 men from boat stuck miles off shore

- Tense moments overnight for two men on a disabled boat, about four miles north of Salem, New Jersey, until the Coast Guard rescued them by helicopter.

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay got a call from a Salem 911 dispatcher that a 16-foot jon boat had become disabled.

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew and at about 2am, hoisted the men up.

The victims were taken to New Castle Airport in Delaware.

Despite the cold, there were no injuries or any pollution reported.

"Thankfully the two men were wearing the proper personal protective equipment and were able to contact 911 by using their cell phone," said Lt. Nate Gruver, the pilot on the case.

A jon boat is "a small flatbottom boat with square ends, used on shallow waterways,” according to The Free Dictionary.