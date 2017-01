- Philadelphia police are asking for help finding a missing man from East Lansdowne they’re calling endangered.

Angus Odom, 77, lives on the unit block of Penn Boulevard.

Police say Odom suffers from dementia and requires supervision.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with fur on the hood.

Odom is 5'10 tall, weighs 180 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Angus Odom is asked to call 215-686-3353.