Water main break causes street to cave in, swallow 2 cars News Water main break causes street to cave in, swallow 2 cars A major water main break caused part of a street to collapse. Take a look at how big that hole is. It swallowed up two cars.

- A major water main break in Kensington caused part of a street to collapse.

Take a look at how big that hole is. It swallowed up two cars.

It happened in the 2300 block of E. Boston Street.

Unfortunately, people in the area are without water and gas on this cold day. PGW is at the scene, making repairs.

The Philadelphia Water Department told FOX 29 News repairs to the water line, gas, and street will continue until the situation is resolved and they don’t know when that will be.

There is no word on any injuries.