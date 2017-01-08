Chuck Woolery slams Hollywood over new anti-Trump ad

- Game show host Chuck Woolery sounded off on his fellow Hollywood actors' latest public service advertisement demanding Congressional Democrats oppose President-elect Donald Trump.

"They still don't believe in the electoral college because they still don't understand it," Woolery said, "We are a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy."

In the ad, actors including Keegan Michael Key, Sally Field, Steve Buscemi and Jeffrey Wright implore legislators to protect their "core values as diverse Americans."

Woolery asked why anyone would take advice from people who "pretend to be other people for a living."

FOX News has the ad and also Woolery’s response.