Man allegedly accidentally shoots friend while drunk

(INSIDE EDITION)-- A Wisconsin man accidentally shot and killed his friend during a drunken game of Russian roulette, according to reports.

Police in East Troy were called to an apartment around 12:30 p.m. on a report of gunshots, where they found one man dead and took two others into custody, police said.

According to court documents, Robert Sterling, 31, had been drinking with friends David Bauspies, 36, and Tyler M. Odell, 22, when the younger man decided to show off his .44 Magnum revolver.

Odell reportedly told police he removed six rounds from the gun before putting one bullet back in the weapon, spinning the cylinder, and holding it to his head without pulling the trigger, according to the complaint.

Sterling then spun the cylinder, put the gun to his forehead, and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire, the complaint stated.

Sterling, however, then allegedly pointed the gun at Bauspies and pulled the trigger, causing the weapon to fire and fatally shooting Bauspies in the face, according to reports.

Sterling was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon or explosive, while Odell has yet to be formally charged.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Bauspies funeral expenses.