Authorities respond to fire on River Line train, 40 passengers evacuated News Authorities respond to fire on River Line train, 40 passengers evacuated Authorities are responding to a fire on a River Line train near Florence, NJ.

According to a NJ Transit spokesperson, the fire broke out at 6:20 P.M in the engine compartment of the River Line train headed north. It happened near the Florence station stop.

NJ Transit says 40 people were on the train and have been safely evacuated, with bus service provided to all.

The Florence Fire department responded and NJ Transit police are still on scene.

Service has been restored after being temporarily down, according to the NJ Transit spokesperson.

Riders can expect 30 minute delays northbound and 60 minute delays southbound.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.