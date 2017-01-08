Deputies rescue girl from submerged vehicle in Auburn News Deputies rescue girl from submerged vehicle in Auburn Deputies rescued a 12-year-old girl from a vehicle submerged in a creek off a highway in California on Sunday.

Officers with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the crash on their Facebook page.

According to the sheriff’s office, a female driver emerged from the vehicle screaming her baby was still in the car. Deputies and good Samaritans were able to pull the 12-year-old girl out of the car and water.

While the girl was initially unresponsive, deputies were able to perform first aid and she regained consciousness. Fox 40 reported the condition of the girl has been made unavailable.

The sheriff’s office cited slick roads as the cause for the crash.