Clean-up starts early for icy aftermath in South Jersey News Clean-up starts early for icy aftermath in South Jersey People in South Jersey spent their Sunday cleaning up from the weekend's several inches of snowfall.

"It was a little rough. Wouldn't pick up ice, picked up snow pretty good though," said local resident Chuck Esposito.

With nearly 8 inches of snow in parts of Hammonton, Esposito got some use out of his brand new snowblower.

Down the road, Christina Guida's boys, Dominic and Liam had a different kind of fun in the storm - they spent time on their sleds.

"As soon as the snow started falling, we went back in the woods so the boys could find the hill to go sledding," said Guida. "The little ones love the snow - some of the big ones do too!"

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures were in the teens. But Rebecca Rosen says Sunday chores still need to get done.

While the main roads are pretty clear, back roads are a different story- snow covered and slippery in spots - with a sneaky layer of ice beneath the snow.

The beaming sun was another obstacle for Sunday morning drivers.

A white-covered Hammonton Township is certainly pleasing to the eye from the comfort of your home, but the view isn't always as pretty from behind the wheel of a car.

"It's beautiful it's just the aftermath having to drive and then getting back to work tomorrow hoping the roads are gonna be a little better," said Mary Rosado.