Coldest day of the season, so far News Coldest day of the season, so far It's Monday and the workweek is starting, but it's still feeling like the weekend weather we had. It's frigid outside!

Temperatures are starting out in the single and low double digits. The wind chills are just a little lower than the actual temperatures.

Monday, once again, we will not make it out of the 20s.

Stay extra careful on the roads because of black ice. Melted areas could refreeze and create slippery conditions. There are delays on the roads and rails. Ice reportedly caused a SEPTA bus to flip on Woodhaven Road and may have caused a pickup truck to hit a house.

PATCO's trains are operating on a modified snow schedule. Monday, the Port Authority Transit Corporation's Speedline trains are running every 10 minutes from 7am to 9am, and every 10 minutes from 2:30pm to 6pm. All trains will be local and will operate at slower speeds, adding to the travel time.

Since the snow, airlines have been regrouping and restaging planes at the airport, to get them back into place.

Tuesday’s temperatures won’t be as bad. It’ll be cloudy but we’ll finally climb above freezing -– to 38 -- and hopefully more of the ice will melt.

Tuesday evening will bring rain and it may start as freezing rain, north and west of the city.