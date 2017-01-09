Water main break closes Oaklyn school, Hughes Justice Complex

OAKLYN, N.J. (WTXF) - A water main break has a South Jersey school unexpectedly closed Monday.

The Oaklyn Public School reports the closure is “due to a major water main break.”

SKYFOX was over the scene in the 100 block of Kendall Boulevard.

There is no word yet on the cause of the beak, the extent of the damage, or details on the repairs.

There’s a similar story in Trenton. The Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex is closed Monday due to a water main break. That includes all court offices and courtrooms.

