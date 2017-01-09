Street, utility repairs resume after sinkhole swallows cars News Street, utility repairs resume after sinkhole swallows cars The Philadelphia Water Department is blaming a broken sewer line for the water main break that caused a large sinkhole to open and swallow two cars.

It says over time, soil slowly eroded the aging system, causing a six-inch water line to shift and eventually break.

That caused the 30-by-10-foot sinkhole to develop and part of the 2300 block of E. Boston Street to collapse sometime between 9am and 10am Sunday.

The sinkhole absorbed one car and left another teetering on the edge. Water entered people’s homes in the freezing cold.

Twenty homes on the block were left without water. Bottled water has been provided to all affected residents.

Gas service to six homes was shut off as a precaution.

PECO was able to save the power lines and keep the electricity on.

Water department spokesman John DiGiulio says the street has been blocked off and repairs will continue Monday.