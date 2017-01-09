Trial postponed again for man charged with killing son, 3

- The trial for the man charged with murdering his 3-year-old son has been postponed a second time.

This time, it was moved to April 10.

David "DJ" Creato, 23, is accused of killing his son Brandan back in October, 2015.

The little boy’s body was found in a creek feeding into the Cooper River.

His father reported him missing, but investigators believe Creato may have killed his son in order to continue his relationship with a now-former girlfriend.

Creato, of Haddon Township, pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment charges. He remains jailed on $750,000 bail.

The trial was supposed to start last October, but it was postponed when the defense hired a forensic medical examiner. Monday, Creato's lawyer said the pathologist he consulted with hasn't completed his report.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported on what was expected to happen Monday.