Man wanted for robbing check cashing store, hitting employee with gun

- Police are asking for help finding the man who held up Family Financial Check Cashing on W. Girard Avenue, just east of Broad Street.

It happened just after 8am last Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Police say the man “struck an employee with the handgun, announcing a robbery.”

He took an undisclosed amount of money and put it in a blue backpack, then ran away on foot. He was last seen heading south on Broad Street from Girard Avenue.

The suspect is described as 25-30 years old, 6'2" tall and weighing 200 lbs. He was wearing all dark clothing, a black ski mask and white gloves.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.