Burglary suspect seen going in through window

Courtesy Philadelphia Police Department

Posted:Jan 09 2017 11:02AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 11:15AM EST

CENTER CITY (WTXF) - Surveillance video shows a suspected burglar trying to break into a Center City home through the front window and finally making it in.

Philadelphia police say this happened back on Dec. 23 at 2:20pm.

The man got into the home in the 2400 block of Manning Street and once inside, took a silver Apple watch, silver Mac Pro tablet and various types of jewelry.

He got away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as 25 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, black sneakers and a blue knit hat.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.

