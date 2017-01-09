Unusual inaugural protest comes from artists' hearts, via veins

- Donald Trump hasn’t been inaugurated yet, but one controversial and politically outspoken artist is starting an unusual political statement about him.

Illma Gore joined forces with art collective Indecline to to make a blood mural to protest his inauguration.

What’s a blood mural?

We in the city known for murals think it’s just like it sounds.

Courtesy Facebook/Illmagore via Storyful

The group put out an ad for the blood mural project, noting it’ll take place in Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday.

Back in April 2016, Gore claimed she was punched in the face by a Trump supporter because of her nude portrait of Trump.

His inauguration, of course, will be Jan. 20. That’s a week from Friday.