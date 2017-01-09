Mom shares heartwarming post about husband taking daughter on monthly dates

A Canadian mother's Facebook post about the touching bond between her husband and their daughter has gone viral.

Caitlin Fladager, of Vancouver, said her husband decided to take their little girl on monthly "dates," where she gets all dressed up and taken out for cake and ice cream.

"Tonight was their first night doing it," Fladager said on Friday. "He helped her pick out a dress for her to wear, got a little purse ready for her, held the door open for her, and made her feel like a princess.

Fladager, who's married to her high school sweetheart, said her daughter love it and was all smiles when the two got home.

"She will always know how she deserves to be treated because her dad sets such a high example."

Fladager's Facebook post has more than 29,000 shares and 65,000 likes.