This Adorable Boy Dressed as a Queen's Guardsman Will Melt Your Heart

(FOX NEWS) A video showing a young boy dressed as a Queen's Guardsman has gone viral.
The video, taken at Windsor Castle in England and posted on the Instagram account of a tourist joanna___feng, shows four-year-old Marshall Scott saluting members of the Queen's Guard as they march past him.
The boy was celebrating his birthday at the castle with his mom, Imogen Scott.
Though Queen's Guardsmen typically do not interact with guests, Lance Corporal Paul Edden posed for a photo with the boy.
Read more @FOXNEWS.com.
#niceness #gratefulforlife #windsorcastle🇬🇧 It's unbelievable, that the video is spread to the wide world. I was really lucky to meet Marshall at his 4th birthday. That was also one of the best moments in my life. Very grateful for the kindness and niceness of the world. Hope all the beautiful moments could be recorded.❤️ Best wishes to cute Marshall's beautiful childhood all the way！❤️