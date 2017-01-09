This Adorable Boy Dressed as a Queen's Guardsman Will Melt Your Heart

(FOX NEWS) A video showing a young boy dressed as a Queen's Guardsman has gone viral.

#windsorcastle 萌吐奶 A video posted by Jie Feng (@joanna___feng) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:03am PST

The video, taken at Windsor Castle in England and posted on the Instagram account of a tourist joanna___feng, shows four-year-old Marshall Scott saluting members of the Queen's Guard as they march past him.

The boy was celebrating his birthday at the castle with his mom, Imogen Scott.

Though Queen's Guardsmen typically do not interact with guests, Lance Corporal Paul Edden posed for a photo with the boy.

Read more @FOXNEWS.com.