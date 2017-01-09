PATCO train evacuated after smoke coming from traction motor

- PATCO service has been restored eastbound and westbound after smoke was coming from the traction motor, according to officials.

The call came in shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say a PATCO train stopped at Camden's City Hall station at 5th and Market and the train was taken out of service. Everyone evacuated the train and walked out of the station. Initial reports say that the smoke was from the traction motor of the train. There was no fire nor was there a flame.

The fire department is one scene.