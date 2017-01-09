Teen wins $1,000 a week for life

Posted:Jan 09 2017 04:42PM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 09:52PM EST

A Massachusetts teen will receive a $1,000 check (minus taxes) every week for the rest of his life.  Massachusetts lottery officials say 19-year-old Zachary Pearson won the grand prize in the state’s “$1,000 a Week for Life” instant game.

Pearson received some lottery tickets for Christmas and used the winnings from those to purchase additional tickets, including the grand prize winning ticket. He claimed his prize on January 3rd.  Pearson plans to fund his college tuition and buy a new car with some of the winnings. 

