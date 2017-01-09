Police: 7-year-old left alone on bus in West Philadelphia

Police say a 7-year-old was left alone on a bus when the driver stopped at a ShopRite in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the bus driver went to the ShopRite at 6700 block of Haverford to get a money order and allegedly left a 7-year-old on the bus.

Authorities say an officer noticed the child on the bus and investigated. The officer waited for the driver to come back, who said he had to use the restroom, but had the money order in his hand, according to investigators.

Police say the driver was arrested and will face reckless endangerment charges No word bus company or what school the bus was from.