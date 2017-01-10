Police: Armed robbers strike twice, 5 minutes and 1 block apart News Police: Armed robbers strike twice, 5 minutes and 1 block apart The search is on for four men behind police say committed two violent robberies, five minutes and one block apart, near Frankford Terminal overnight.

- The search is on for four men behind police say committed two violent robberies, five minutes and one block apart, near Frankford Terminal overnight.

First, a 29-year-old man told police the men robbed and shot him along the 5000 block of Griscom Street at about 12:30am.

Police said the man was walking down the sidewalk when a white Chevy Impala with tinted windows pulled up to him and three men -- all wearing masks and carrying guns -- got out and announced a robbery.

They ordered the victim "to the ground, demanded money and searched his pockets."

“The victim refused to give up his property and that's when one of the perpetrators fired two shots, striking the victim in the hip two times,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “They also assaulted him.”

That man was kicked in the face. He's in stable condition at Aria-Frankford Hospital. The attackers got away with his wallet containing assorted identification and credit cards.

Then, while police were at the hospital interviewing him, an 18-year-old woman said she was attacked from behind and robbed while walking from the Frankford El.

It happened five minutes earlier and one block north, at Frankford and Pratt.

She complied with the robbers, giving up her black Coach wallet which contained ID cards and a bank card, but the attackers then started punching and kicking her in her ribs as they demanded money. She curled up on the road to try to protect herself.

She walked to Aria-Frankford Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police say she described similar men.