Man trying to stop friend's robbery shot, killed

- A man trying to stop an armed robbery was shot and killed in a West Philadelphia apartment, late Monday night.

Police say it happened on the 5400 block of Girard Avenue, just after 10pm.

A woman said she knew the gunman and invited him into her home. They were in a second floor bedroom when he pulled out a gun, and stole her cellphone and $20.

Then, a friend of hers -- 32-year-old Barry Jones -- intervened and the gunman shot him twice in the head. Jones was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The killer has not been arrested.