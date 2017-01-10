Philadelphia to finally rise above freezing, but rain coming

- There’s one more day to be extra careful not to slip, whether on the road or the sidewalk. Anything wet outside is frozen.

And we’re waking up well below freezing yet again. It has been that way for almost a week, but things are going to change.

Tuesday is starting with temperatures in the single digits and teens. Luckily, there’s not much of a wind chill.

The cold air is still in place, but Philadelphia will eventually have a high temperature of 39. That won’t happen until late afternoon and there won't be a lot of sun. The average high is 40.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a system that’s around Pittsburgh, Tuesday morning, will be around here around the evening rush hour.

It should start out frozen in areas north and west of Philadelphia. That’s why a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect 6pm until 2am for the Poconos; Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties; and western Bucks and Montgomery counties. (Click the radar picture for more details.)

The system will just bring rain to Philadelphia, and areas south and east.

Then, milder air from the middle of the country will move in. Temperatures will rise into the 40s overnight, and the rain should end at about 6am.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly suggests checking with your airline due to weather conditions in other cities.

Wednesday’s high temperature will reach to about 50, and Thursday’s could climb as high as 60.