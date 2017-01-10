Former North Penn ROTC instructor accused of sexual misconduct

- Officials say a former instructor in the North Penn High School JROTC program who resigned from his position, has been charged with sexual misconduct with a student.

According to the school, high school officials contacted Towamencin Township Police on December 14

when students reported allegations against Mark Miller. The employee was hired in 2013 as a military science instructor for the Air Force JROTC Program at North Penn High School. He submitted his letter of resignation on December 14, 2016, according to officials.

The school released the following statement reading in part:

"Charges such as these against Miller are contrary to the core values that educators hold true and will never be tolerated in the North Penn School District. As always, North Penn High School has the staff and resources in place for students who may need extra support during this time. Student safety is a top priority of the North Penn School District. Students are commended for reporting and acting upon this serious issue."