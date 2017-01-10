Former North Penn ROTC instructor accused of sexual misconduct

Posted:Jan 10 2017 04:38PM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 04:49PM EST

Lansdale, Pa. (WTXF) - Officials say a former instructor in the North Penn High School JROTC program  who  resigned  from his  position, has  been  charged  with  sexual  misconduct  with  a student.

According to the school, high  school  officials  contacted  Towamencin  Township  Police  on  December  14  
when students reported allegations against  Mark Miller. The employee was hired in 2013  as  a  military  science instructor  for  the  Air  Force  JROTC  Program  at  North  Penn  High  School.  He submitted his letter of resignation on December 14, 2016, according to officials.
 
The school released the following statement reading in part: 
 
"Charges such as these against Miller are contrary to the core values that educators hold  true and will never be tolerated in the North Penn School District. As always, North Penn  High School  has the staff and resources in place for students who may need  extra support  during this time. Student safety is a top priority of the North Penn School District. Students  are commended for reporting and acting upon this serious issue."
 
Miller was arraigned on Tuesday and waived a preliminary hearing. The judge set bail at $50,000. 

 

