Police investigate two armed robberies in Frankford

- Two armed robberies 30 minutes apart left two victims recovering from injuries tonight and Philly Police believe the same people are behind both crimes.



Cops say an 18-year-old woman was pistol whipped, punched and kicked by four men on the 5100 block of Frankford Avenue just after midnight. She gave up her Coach wallet before they ran off and curled up into a ball for protection during the assault.

Investigators believe the same men came back in a White Chevy Impala with tinted windows, kicked a man in the face and even shot him in the side--grazing him. According to police, his wallet was stolen too.



"We're lucky that they are both still alive and that these aren't two homicides. You know at this point in time because that's always the fear when you have a robbery; especially involving a hand gun," said Philadelphia Police Department Lt. John Stanford.



Police say both victims ended up at the nearby Aria-Frankford hospital for treatment. They are expected to be OK. Northeast Detectives are looking for surveillance video to identify the men described as wearing dark colored hoodies, dark pants and winter gloves.